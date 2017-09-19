EDWARDSVILLE - Metro East Lutheran's football team will be idle this week and will be back in action next week when it hosts Farmer City Blue Ridge at 7 p.m. Sept. 29 as part of a scheduled five-game home stand.

MEL had been scheduled to host Crossroads Academy of Big Rock next week, but the football program has been disbanded, giving the Knights a bye week.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Knights posted a solid effort this past week at home against Central Home School of Arnold, Mo., but fell 24-0 after the Panthers scored three times in the second half.

The Knights fell to 0-4 on the year, while the Panthers improved to 3-2 after last Friday's matchup.

More like this: