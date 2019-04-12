MELHS Third-Quarter Honor Roll
Metro-East Lutheran High School
Third Quarter Honor Roll 2018-2019
The following students have been named to the Honor Roll at Metro-East Lutheran High School for the third quarter of the 2018-2019 school year.
Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)
9 Isabella Hartsock, Bethalto
9 MaryAnn Rainey, Collinsville
9 Olivia Thoelke, Hamel
Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)
9 Nathaniel Butler, Bethalto
9 Katherine Donovan, Edwardsville
9 Sharayah Keepper, Hillsboro
9 Kaitlyn McDaniel, Glen Carbon
9 Trevor Pickerell, Maryville
9 Theresa Schumacher, Edwardsville
9 Garrett Skelton, Maryville
9 Carmen Swiatek, Edwardsville
Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)
9 Sofia Boyles, Glen Carbon
9 Collin Jose, Worden
9 Seth Linnenbrink, Maryville
9 Anna Thoelke, Hamel
Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)
10 Morgan Ashauer, Hamel
10 Peyton Ashauer, Hamel
10 Allison Biver, Edwardsville
10 Josefine Cadenbach, Hamel
10 Emma Daniel, Maryville
10 Alayna Hatcher, Dorsey
10 Anne Kienle, Edwardsville
10 Chloe Langendorf, Edwardsville
10 Marissa Lowe, Fairview Heights
10 Caitlin Reynolds, Collinsville
10 Ethan Reynolds, Collinsville
10 Michael Reynolds, Collinsville
10 Hannah Ritter, Cottage Hills
10 Verena Romanski, Caseyville
Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)
10 Jack Bircher, Maryville
10 Sophia Bold, Glen Carbon
10 Taya Everett, Glen Carbon
10 Nathanial Fleschert, Edwardsville
10 Tyler Klaustermeier, Glen Carbon
10 Josiah Lange, Edwardsville
10 Anna Muffler, Edwardsville
10 Luke Neath, Edwardsville
10 Sidney Polacek, Collinsville
10 London Redstone, Granite City
10 Katie Schwarz, Edwardsville
Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)
10 Christopher Chipman, Glen Carbon
10 Arianna Jungeberg, Glen Carbon
10 Conor Parkinson, Granite City
Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)
11 Alaina Bozarth, Worden
11 Stephanie Collins, Alton
11 Kathryn Eberhart, Moro
11 Steven Kienle, Edwardsville
11 Macie Sparks, Collinsville
Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)
11 Calvin Cunningham, Edwardsville
11 Arrington Farmer, Edwardsville
11 Reagan Guerra, Collinsville
11 Cameron Gusewelle, Edwardsville
11 Roos Slagboom, Edwardsville
11 Brendan Steinmeyer, Worden
11 Anna Stewart, Edwardsville
Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)
11 Jack Behrhorst, Edwardsville
11 Julia Brandtner, Litchfield
11 Kate Fields, Hartford
11 Jennifer Leitner, Edwardsville
11 Samuel Stewart, Edwardsville
11 Cole Vassilakis, Edwardsville
Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)
12 Livy Badalamenti, Collinsville
12 Kathryn Butler, Bethalto
12 Rhiannon Hall, Troy
12 Josh Jacobsen, Bethalto
12 Rebecca Lange, Edwardsville
12 Kelly Maibaum, Edwardsville
12 Logan McDaniel, Glen Carbon
12 Kristina Robinson, Glen Carbon
Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)
12 Zach Bozarth, Worden
12 Taylor Bradley, East Alton
12 Christian Brown, O'Fallon
12 Joshua Faulders, Maryville
12 Angela Gausmann, Edwardsville
12 Madison Kaffer, Troy
12 Samantha Kasting, Worden
12 Amber Keplar, Maryville
12 Cooper Krone, Edwardsville
12 Noah Landers, Edwardsville
12 Andrew Masters, Troy
12 Jackson Tujo, Maryville
12 Sidney Vetter, Cottage Hills
12 Miriam Wolff, Bunker Hill
12 Brent Woolsey, Glen Carbon
Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)
12 DaJuan Burton, East St. Louis
12 Olivia Halusan, Worden
12 James Oberhauser, Wood River
12 Mark Scheumann, Worden
12 Iman Walker, East St. Louis
12 Kate Weber, Moro
12 Jonah Wilson, Glen Carbon
