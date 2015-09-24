Metro East Lutheran’s soccer team is at the halfway point of the season and coach Noah Enke couldn’t be more pleased with the progress of his group.

Metro East topped Wesclin 2-1 Tuesday at Metro East Lutheran field and did a “great job defensively,” Enke said.

Kedrick Norwood made the first Knights goal and Noah Landers knocked in the second goal.

Article continues after sponsor message

“The kids are playing great,” Enke said. “I wanted the guys to get used to finishing games and I think the Wesclin win was a good one for that. The Wesclin game came down to the last minute.”

A strong finish in the post-season regional is always something Metro East Lutheran strives for and this year that is a key goal, Enke said.

“We are really looking good as far as regional standings right now,” he added. “We hope to get through the regional.”

More like this: