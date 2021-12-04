GRANITE CITY – The Granite City Warriors and Metro East Lutheran Knights kicked off December with a nail-biting non-conference matchup. Metro East Lutheran won the boys basketball game by a single point over Granite City for a final score of 47-46 in Friday night’s game.

Metro East Lutheran has another mighty basketball team under Coach Anthony Smith. The Warriors basketball team realized how good the Knights are a little too late. After a slow start, the Warriors were down 25-19 by the end of the half. Metro Lutheran players Rush, Tuus, and Neal led the Knight’s dominating first two quarters with 8 points from Rush and 5 points for Neal and Tuus.

The Warriors’ head coach, Gerard Moore, must have said the right thing during half-time as his team came out with more sense of urgency and better execution in the second half. Mark Yarbough and Mark-Kell Longstreet stepped up and accumulated 13 points together in only the second half.

Despite a big push from Granite City, the six-point deficit at half-time, an injury to Granite City’s star player Tyrese Arose, and Metro East maintaining their level of play would prove to be too much for the Warriors to escape with the comeback victory after their single point loss, 47-46. The Warriors will look to learn from this tough loss and use it as a chance to get better.

Metro East Lutheran hosts Marquette Catholic at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Metro East Lutheran in another big game for the Knights.

In their next game of December, the Granite Warriors will host the Belleville West Lancers in another non-conference battle on Friday, December 10. The Warriors will be looking to improve their 3-3 season record. To catch the Warriors' next basketball game, be at Granite City's home gym at 7:30 pm on Friday, December 10th, for the Warrior's seventh game of the season.

