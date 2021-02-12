EDWARDSVILLE - Metro Lutheran High School's boys captured another win 54-48 against Gibault Catholic at home Thursday night.

DeMarkus Bean tallied 15 points to lead the Knights, but A.J. Smith and Zion Tucker also contributed to the balanced MELHS attack with 14 points each. Rodrick Holmes had 5 points, Derek Scott had 4 points and Luke Neath added 2 points.

MELHS outscored Gibault 15-12, 11-5, 17-14 and tied Gibault with 14 points each in the four quarters for 54 points, while Gibault tallied 48 points. Kameron Augustine had 21 points to lead Gibault.

The Knights are in action for a 6 p.m. varsity boys basketball only game against East Alton-Wood River High School Friday.

