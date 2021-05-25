MELHS Releases Honor Students
EDWARDSVILLE - The following students have been named to the Honor Roll at Metro-East Lutheran High
School for the fourth quarter of the 2020-2021 school year.
Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)
9 Ruth Chance, Collinsville
9 Mary Curtis, Worden
9 Charles Fedder, Edwardsville
9 Avah Jones, Bunker Hill
9 Griffin Kohlmiller, Edwardsville
9 Jeremiah Neal, Florissant
9 Clara Rainey, Collinsville
9 Cole Renken, Edwardsville
9 Vivienne Runnalls, Glen Carbon
9 Melanie Wilson, Maryville
Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)
9 Adam Broekemeier, Lebanon
9 Joshua Fields, Hartford
9 Conner Gearns, Granite City
9 Grace Heepke, Collinsville
9 Deagan Jones, Bunker Hill
9 Haleigh Knipping, Worden
9 Morgan Koch, Edwardsville
9 Harrison Mueller, Glen Carbon
9 Kielee Schreiber, Maryville
9 Sidnee Schwarz, Hamel
9 Nathan Staake, Maryville
Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)
9 Ella Brennan, Collinsville
9 Daniel Carson, East St. Louis
9 Joseph Haynes, Centreville
9 Sarah Henke, Moro
9 Grace Hopp, Edwardsville
9 Emily Hughes, Edwardsville
9 Logan Johnson, Pontoon Beach
9 Steven Norberg, Caseyville
9 Ethan Schumacher, Edwardsville
9 Cameron Smith, Granite City
Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)
10 Natalie Blair, Edwardsville
10 Joseph Bowers, Hamel
10 Alexandra Bozarth, Worden
10 Ashleigh Esker, Belleville
10 Sarah Huber, Maryville
10 Rhiannon LaZella, Collinsville
10 Emmalie Leitner, Glen Carbon
10 Emma Lorenz, Bethalto
10 Ava Mellor, Wood River
10 Ryton Miller, Hamel
10 Emily Thoelke, Hamel
10 Erin VanMiddendorp, Maryville
Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)
10 Sophia Ball, Worden
10 Corey Battles, Bunker Hill
10 Silas Curtis, Worden
10 Samantha Disher, Wood River
10 Marcus Gerling, Bunker Hill
10 McKenna Getta, Collinsville
10 Brooke Wade, Glen Carbon
10 Grayson Wyatt, Wood River
Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)
10 Mya Hunt, Cottage Hills
10 Ryker Miller, Hamel
10 Macy Ranbarger, Glen Carbon
Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)
11 Jack Blair, Edwardsville
11 Katherine Donovan, Edwardsville
11 MaryAnn Rainey, Collinsville
11 Anna Thoelke, Hamel
11 Olivia Thoelke, Hamel
Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)
11 Nathaniel Butler, Bethalto
11 Emma Eggebrecht, Wood River
11 Isabella Hartsock, Bethalto
11 Jacob Hopp, Edwardsville
11 Sascha Klusmann, Lebanon
11 Seth Linnenbrink, Maryville
11 Beau Swiatek, Edwardsville
11 Carmen Swiatek, Edwardsville
Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)
11 Chad Gray, East St. Louis
11 Collin Jose, Worden
11 Quinn Overby, Caseyville
11 Trevor Pickerell, Maryville
11 Nicholas Thorpe, Collinsville
11 Noelle Wolf, Collinsville
Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)
12 Morgan Ashauer, Hamel
12 Peyton Ashauer, Hamel
12 Sophia Bold, Glen Carbon
12 Alayna Hatcher, Dorsey
12 Arianna Jungeberg, Edwardsville
12 Anne Kienle, Edwardsville
12 Tyler Klaustermeier, Glen Carbon
12 Marissa Lowe, Fairview Heights
12 Caitlin Reynolds, Collinsville
12 Ethan Reynolds, Collinsville
12 Michael Reynolds, Collinsville
12 Hannah Ritter, East Alton
12 Katie Schwarz, Edwardsville
Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)
12 Allison Biver, Worden
12 Anastasia Curtis, Worden
12 Emma Daniel, Maryville
12 Chloe Langendorf, Edwardsville
12 Anna Muffler, Edwardsville
12 Sidney Polacek, Collinsville
12 London Redstone, Granite City
12 Tess Rosentreter, Edwardsville
12 Jalen Weller, Edwardsville
12 Justin Wright, Edwardsville
12 Logan Wyatt, Wood River
Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)
12 Josiah Lange, Edwardsville
12 Brittney Mihalich, Bethalto
12 Nathaniel Oberhauser, Wood River
12 Jianzhen Qiu, Edwardsville
12 Aiden Weber, Moro
12 Caleb Weber, Alton
