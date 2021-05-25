EDWARDSVILLE - The following students have been named to the Honor Roll at Metro-East Lutheran High
School for the fourth quarter of the 2020-2021 school year.

Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)

9 Ruth Chance, Collinsville

9 Mary Curtis, Worden

9 Charles Fedder, Edwardsville

9 Avah Jones, Bunker Hill

9 Griffin Kohlmiller, Edwardsville

9 Jeremiah Neal, Florissant

9 Clara Rainey, Collinsville

9 Cole Renken, Edwardsville

9 Vivienne Runnalls, Glen Carbon

9 Melanie Wilson, Maryville


Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)

9 Adam Broekemeier, Lebanon

9 Joshua Fields, Hartford

9 Conner Gearns, Granite City

9 Grace Heepke, Collinsville

9 Deagan Jones, Bunker Hill

9 Haleigh Knipping, Worden

9 Morgan Koch, Edwardsville

9 Harrison Mueller, Glen Carbon

9 Kielee Schreiber, Maryville

9 Sidnee Schwarz, Hamel

9 Nathan Staake, Maryville


Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)

9 Ella Brennan, Collinsville

9 Daniel Carson, East St. Louis

9 Joseph Haynes, Centreville

9 Sarah Henke, Moro

9 Grace Hopp, Edwardsville

9 Emily Hughes, Edwardsville

9 Logan Johnson, Pontoon Beach

9 Steven Norberg, Caseyville

9 Ethan Schumacher, Edwardsville

9 Cameron Smith, Granite City


Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)

10 Natalie Blair, Edwardsville

10 Joseph Bowers, Hamel

10 Alexandra Bozarth, Worden

10 Ashleigh Esker, Belleville

10 Sarah Huber, Maryville

10 Rhiannon LaZella, Collinsville

10 Emmalie Leitner, Glen Carbon

10 Emma Lorenz, Bethalto

10 Ava Mellor, Wood River

10 Ryton Miller, Hamel

10 Emily Thoelke, Hamel

10 Erin VanMiddendorp, Maryville


Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)

10 Sophia Ball, Worden

10 Corey Battles, Bunker Hill

10 Silas Curtis, Worden

10 Samantha Disher, Wood River

10 Marcus Gerling, Bunker Hill

10 McKenna Getta, Collinsville

10 Brooke Wade, Glen Carbon

10 Grayson Wyatt, Wood River

Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)

10 Mya Hunt, Cottage Hills

10 Ryker Miller, Hamel

10 Macy Ranbarger, Glen Carbon


Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)

11 Jack Blair, Edwardsville

11 Katherine Donovan, Edwardsville
11 MaryAnn Rainey, Collinsville

11 Anna Thoelke, Hamel

11 Olivia Thoelke, Hamel


Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)

11 Nathaniel Butler, Bethalto

11 Emma Eggebrecht, Wood River

11 Isabella Hartsock, Bethalto

11 Jacob Hopp, Edwardsville

11 Sascha Klusmann, Lebanon

11 Seth Linnenbrink, Maryville

11 Beau Swiatek, Edwardsville

11 Carmen Swiatek, Edwardsville


Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)

11 Chad Gray, East St. Louis

11 Collin Jose, Worden

11 Quinn Overby, Caseyville

11 Trevor Pickerell, Maryville

11 Nicholas Thorpe, Collinsville

11 Noelle Wolf, Collinsville

Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)

12 Morgan Ashauer, Hamel

12 Peyton Ashauer, Hamel

12 Sophia Bold, Glen Carbon

12 Alayna Hatcher, Dorsey

12 Arianna Jungeberg, Edwardsville

12 Anne Kienle, Edwardsville

12 Tyler Klaustermeier, Glen Carbon

12 Marissa Lowe, Fairview Heights

12 Caitlin Reynolds, Collinsville

12 Ethan Reynolds, Collinsville

12 Michael Reynolds, Collinsville

12 Hannah Ritter, East Alton

12 Katie Schwarz, Edwardsville


Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)

12 Allison Biver, Worden

12 Anastasia Curtis, Worden

12 Emma Daniel, Maryville

12 Chloe Langendorf, Edwardsville

12 Anna Muffler, Edwardsville

12 Sidney Polacek, Collinsville

12 London Redstone, Granite City

12 Tess Rosentreter, Edwardsville

12 Jalen Weller, Edwardsville

12 Justin Wright, Edwardsville

12 Logan Wyatt, Wood River

Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)

12 Josiah Lange, Edwardsville

12 Brittney Mihalich, Bethalto

12 Nathaniel Oberhauser, Wood River

12 Jianzhen Qiu, Edwardsville

12 Aiden Weber, Moro

12 Caleb Weber, Alton

