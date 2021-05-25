MELHS Releases Honor Students Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio.

EDWARDSVILLE - The following students have been named to the Honor Roll at Metro-East Lutheran High

School for the fourth quarter of the 2020-2021 school year. Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0) 9 Ruth Chance, Collinsville 9 Mary Curtis, Worden 9 Charles Fedder, Edwardsville 9 Avah Jones, Bunker Hill 9 Griffin Kohlmiller, Edwardsville 9 Jeremiah Neal, Florissant 9 Clara Rainey, Collinsville 9 Cole Renken, Edwardsville 9 Vivienne Runnalls, Glen Carbon 9 Melanie Wilson, Maryville

Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99) 9 Adam Broekemeier, Lebanon 9 Joshua Fields, Hartford 9 Conner Gearns, Granite City 9 Grace Heepke, Collinsville 9 Deagan Jones, Bunker Hill 9 Haleigh Knipping, Worden 9 Morgan Koch, Edwardsville 9 Harrison Mueller, Glen Carbon 9 Kielee Schreiber, Maryville 9 Sidnee Schwarz, Hamel 9 Nathan Staake, Maryville

Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74) 9 Ella Brennan, Collinsville 9 Daniel Carson, East St. Louis 9 Joseph Haynes, Centreville 9 Sarah Henke, Moro 9 Grace Hopp, Edwardsville 9 Emily Hughes, Edwardsville 9 Logan Johnson, Pontoon Beach 9 Steven Norberg, Caseyville 9 Ethan Schumacher, Edwardsville 9 Cameron Smith, Granite City

Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0) 10 Natalie Blair, Edwardsville 10 Joseph Bowers, Hamel 10 Alexandra Bozarth, Worden 10 Ashleigh Esker, Belleville 10 Sarah Huber, Maryville 10 Rhiannon LaZella, Collinsville 10 Emmalie Leitner, Glen Carbon 10 Emma Lorenz, Bethalto 10 Ava Mellor, Wood River 10 Ryton Miller, Hamel 10 Emily Thoelke, Hamel 10 Erin VanMiddendorp, Maryville

Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99) 10 Sophia Ball, Worden 10 Corey Battles, Bunker Hill 10 Silas Curtis, Worden 10 Samantha Disher, Wood River 10 Marcus Gerling, Bunker Hill 10 McKenna Getta, Collinsville 10 Brooke Wade, Glen Carbon 10 Grayson Wyatt, Wood River Article continues after sponsor message

Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74) 10 Mya Hunt, Cottage Hills 10 Ryker Miller, Hamel 10 Macy Ranbarger, Glen Carbon

Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0) 11 Jack Blair, Edwardsville 11 Katherine Donovan, Edwardsville

11 MaryAnn Rainey, Collinsville 11 Anna Thoelke, Hamel 11 Olivia Thoelke, Hamel

Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99) 11 Nathaniel Butler, Bethalto 11 Emma Eggebrecht, Wood River 11 Isabella Hartsock, Bethalto 11 Jacob Hopp, Edwardsville 11 Sascha Klusmann, Lebanon 11 Seth Linnenbrink, Maryville 11 Beau Swiatek, Edwardsville 11 Carmen Swiatek, Edwardsville

Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74) 11 Chad Gray, East St. Louis 11 Collin Jose, Worden 11 Quinn Overby, Caseyville 11 Trevor Pickerell, Maryville 11 Nicholas Thorpe, Collinsville 11 Noelle Wolf, Collinsville Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0) 12 Morgan Ashauer, Hamel 12 Peyton Ashauer, Hamel 12 Sophia Bold, Glen Carbon 12 Alayna Hatcher, Dorsey 12 Arianna Jungeberg, Edwardsville 12 Anne Kienle, Edwardsville 12 Tyler Klaustermeier, Glen Carbon 12 Marissa Lowe, Fairview Heights 12 Caitlin Reynolds, Collinsville 12 Ethan Reynolds, Collinsville 12 Michael Reynolds, Collinsville 12 Hannah Ritter, East Alton 12 Katie Schwarz, Edwardsville

Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99) 12 Allison Biver, Worden 12 Anastasia Curtis, Worden 12 Emma Daniel, Maryville 12 Chloe Langendorf, Edwardsville 12 Anna Muffler, Edwardsville 12 Sidney Polacek, Collinsville 12 London Redstone, Granite City 12 Tess Rosentreter, Edwardsville 12 Jalen Weller, Edwardsville 12 Justin Wright, Edwardsville 12 Logan Wyatt, Wood River Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74) 12 Josiah Lange, Edwardsville 12 Brittney Mihalich, Bethalto 12 Nathaniel Oberhauser, Wood River 12 Jianzhen Qiu, Edwardsville 12 Aiden Weber, Moro 12 Caleb Weber, Alton More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip