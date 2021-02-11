MELHS Moves Thursday and Friday Night Games To Varsity Only, 6 P.M. Start Times
February 11, 2021 4:38 PM
EDWARDSVILLE - Metro East Lutheran High School boys basketball team will play varsity only games both Thursday and Friday night.
Athletic Director Jason Batty said the games will both start at 6 p.m. at Metro East Lutheran High School. Thursday night, MELHS hosts Gibault, and Friday East Alton-Wood River.