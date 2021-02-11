MELHS Moves Thursday and Friday Night Games To Varsity Only, 6 P.M. Start Times Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EDWARDSVILLE - Metro East Lutheran High School boys basketball team will play varsity only games both Thursday and Friday night. Article continues after sponsor message Athletic Director Jason Batty said the games will both start at 6 p.m. at Metro East Lutheran High School. Thursday night, MELHS hosts Gibault, and Friday East Alton-Wood River. Print Version Submit a Sports Tip