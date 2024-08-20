ALTON - The Alton River Dragons are proud to report that three players from the 2023 team have been named Prospect League Western Conference postseason All-Stars, as voted on by the league’s field managers. First Baseman Erik Broekemeier, Designated Hitter Justin Santoyo and relief pitcher Harrison Dubois.

This marks the first time since 2022 the River Dragons have had any players named to the postseason All-Star roster.

Erik Broekemeier (Grand View University) burst onto the team with his memorable walk off grand slam to win the conference title game in 2022, but has followed that with consecutive standout seasons cementing himself in the team’s record books. This season he finished with a .327 average, six homers and 40 RBI. On July 20th, he collected his 100th career hit, becoming only the second player in team history to reach the milestone. His 12 doubles are the second most and his batting average the fourth best in a single-season by an Alton player.

Justin Santoyo (Central Oklahoma University) finished with a .284 average, six homers and 31 RBI while bouncing between the outfield, infield and time at designated hitter where he was the majority of the second half.

Harrison Dubois (Saint Louis University) established a new franchise single-season saves record with eight on the season. He finished the season with a 1.46 WHIP in 16 relief appearances.

“We’re excited for what these players did to represent our team this season” says team owner Steve Marso. “Their contributions were outstanding and we wish them continued success”

Previously, the River Dragons had four players selected in 2022. Blake Burris, Noah Bush, Eddie King Jr. and Adam Stilts.

Planning for the 2025 Alton River Dragons season is already underway. A season of “re-birth” will commence shortly after Memorial Day 2025 and the area should get ready for a whole new attitude around Lloyd Hopkins Field! Announcements regarding player signings, the game schedule, new promotions and more will be coming over the next few months.

