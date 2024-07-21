MARION - Metro-East Lutheran graduate Erik Broekemeier, who plays for Grand View State in Des Moines, Ia., hit a game-tying solo home run in the top of the seventh inning, but the Thrillville Thrillbillies scored twice in the bottom of the eighth inning, and it was enough to hold off the Alton River Dragons in a 5-3 decision in a critical Prospect League South Division game played Saturday night at Mountain Dew Park in Marion.

Broekemeier tied the game with his solo shot over the left field fence to make it 3-3, but in the bottom of the eighth, Kattula drew a bases loaded walk to force home Anderson to give Thrillville a 4-3 lead, and Bryson Arnette's infield single to short scored Griffin to give the Thrillbillies the 5-3 win.

Broekemeier had two hits, including his solo homer, and a RBI to lead the River Dragons, while Howell had a pair of hits, Hill came up with a hit and RBI, Javi Alvarez, LaRocco, and Luke Melton all had hits, and Wright drove in a run.

Article continues after sponsor message

The win enabled the Thrillbillies, the division's first-half champions in the league's split season, and currently fifth in the second half, to pull to within a game of the fourth place River Dragons, who are now 7-11 in the second half, and 20-24 overall. Alton remains in fourth place in the division in the league's Western Conference, three games behind the first place O'Fallon, Mo., Hoots, a game-and-a-half behind the second place Jackson, Tenn., Rockabillys, and the third place Cape Catfish of Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Alton took the early lead in the first when Preston Wright lined to right for a sacrifice fly, as Cooper Howell scored to put the River Dragons in front 1-0. Thrillville tied the game in the second as Owen Anderson grounded out to third, scoring Cam Hill to level the scores at 1-1. Alton took back the lead in the fourth as Eli Hill's groundout to second scored R.J LaRocco, Jr. to give the River Dragons a 2-1 edge.

The Thrillbillies tied the game in the home half of the fourth, when Mark Katula was picked off first, but on the play, Josh Griffin stole home to tie the game at 2-2. Thrillville then went ahead for the first time in the fifth, with Alex Wilson forcing Hill at second, but Carson Garner scored on the play to put the Thrillbillies ahead 3-2.

Tanner Paschke started on the mound, and went for two innings, allowing a run on two hits, while walking three and striking out two, Matthew Brown pitched four innings and allowed two runs, one earned, on five hits, while walking four and fanning two. Aidan Adams was charged with the loss, pitching one inning, and allowed two runs on one hit, walking two and striking out one. Carter Hunt pitched one inning, and got all three of his batsmen in order.

Alton continues its home stand on Tuesday against the Burlington, Ia., Bees, then host the Clinton, Ia., LumberKings Wednesday, and play a home-and-home series with the Catfish on Thursday and Friday, the first game at home on Thursday, then play the return game Friday at Capaha Field. Alton then host O'Fallon on Saturday, with all games starting at 6:35 p.m., then conclude next week with a home game against the Dubois County Bombers of Huntingburg, Ind., in a 5:35 p.m. start.

More like this: