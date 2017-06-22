2017 Spring Semester Illinois College Dean's List

JACKSONVILLE - Adri Ferguson, of Wood River, Ill., was named to the Illinois College Dean's List for Spring 2017.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Ferguson recently completed her first year at Illinois College and is studying international business. She is the daughter of Doug and Wendy Ferguson and a 2016 graduate of Metro-East Lutheran High School.

Candidates for the Illinois College dean's list must complete at least 14 semester hours and post a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale. All grades must be C or better, and no more than one C grade is allowed.

More like this:

Jul 20, 2023 - Area Students On Blackburn College Dean's List For Spring 2023

Jun 12, 2023 - East Alton's Kaleb Hinkle-Pruett Named to Dean's List at Westminster College 

Aug 8, 2023 - Edwardsville Students Named To Dean's List At Washington University

Jun 26, 2023 - Edwardsville's Jaycie Hudson Earns Dean's List Honors At University of Minnesota Duluth

May 26, 2023 - Alton's Becker, O'Connor, Tran Recognized For Academic Honors At Benedictine College

 