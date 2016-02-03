EDWARDSVILLE - Metro East Lutheran had eight girls contribute points in a 53-23 loss against Breese Materi Dei on Tuesday night at Metro East Lutheran.

Hannah Landers and Ellen Schulte each contributed four points. Sami Kasting, Abby Yurchuck and Macenzie Lange each had three points. Ashlee Robinson, Maddie Stewart and Karly Schley each had two points for the Knights.

The loss dropped Metro East Lutheran’s girls to an even 11-11 on the season.

East Alton-Wood River travels to MELHS tonight for a 7:30 p.m. varsity girls game.

