EDWARDSVILLE - Due to the inclement weather that has been forecasted in the area, Friday night's Metro East Lutheran home football game against Polo High School has been moved to Polo with a 5:30 p.m. kickoff.

MELHS said numerous options (including changing the game day and site) were considered, and traveling to Polo was deemed best.

MELHS Athletic Director Jason Batty added: "Thank you for your understanding, and we hope to see you at our Homecoming game versus Steelville next week at 7 p.m. on Friday, September 14."



