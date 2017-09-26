MONDAY

BOYS SOCCER

METRO EAST LUTHERAN 6, LITCHFIELD 2: Logan McDaniel had four goals as Metro East Lutheran defeated Litchfield 6-2 on the road Monday.

Luke Neath and Kyle Asbury also goaled for the Knights, who improved to 4-11 on the year; Keating Monroe had both Purple Panther goals.

MEL is at Valmeyer for a 5:30 p.m. Wednesday match.



EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 3, GREENVILLE 1: Jared Liley, Ethan Moore and Jake Erison each scored as East Alton-Wood River defeated Greenville 3-1 Monday evening in a match played at GCS Ballpark in Sauget.

The Oilers moved to 6-9 on the season with the win and visit Bethalto Sports Complex for a 4:30 p.m. Wednesday non-conference match.

ROCHESTER 1, TRIAD 0: A second-half goal was enough for Rochester to hand Triad a 1-0 loss at home Monday evening; the Knights fell to 6-10-1 on the season.

Triad was scheduled to host Mascoutah this evening in a Mississippi Valley Confernce match.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

HARDIN-CALHOUN 25-25, PLEASANT HILL 8-16: Junie Zirkelbach had eight points from serve, Emily Baalman seven points and Sydney Baalman five as Hardin-Calhoun swept Pleasant Hill 25-8, 25-16 at home Monday night. The Warriors improved to 9-7 overall, 3-3 in the WIVC.

Emily McBride and Zirkelbach had six assists each, with Alexis Klocke getting six kills and Holly Baalman and Zirkelbach five kills each and Sophie Lorton and Zirkelbach contributing four digs each and Emily Baalman three digs.

WEEKEND

BOYS SOCCER

EDWARDSVILLE 1, NORMAL COMMUNITY 0: Kyle Wright had the only goal of the match early in the second half as Edwardsville took a 1-0 Saturday afternoon road win over Normal Community to go to 11-1-2 on the season.

Michael Hoelting had the clean sheet for the Tigers, who visit Alton at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Piasa Motor Fuels Field.

WASHINGTON (MO.) 2, ALTON 0: Washington scored once in each half as the Bluejays defeated Alton 2-0 in a semifinal match of the Sullivan Division of the St. Louis CYC/Bob Guelker Tournament Friday afternoon at World Wide Technology Soccer Park in Fenton, Mo.

Wentzville (Mo.) Liberty defeated Washington 1-0 to claim the division title Saturday afternoon.

The loss dropped the Redbirds to 9-5-1 on the season; they'll take on Edwardsville at Piasa Motor Fuels Field at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

WATERLOO GIBUALT 8, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 0: Waterloo Gibault ran out to a 7-0 lead by halftime and went on to shut out Metro East Lutheran 8-0 in a Saturday morning match in Edwardsville. The Knights fell to 3-11 on the year, while the Hawks improved to 9-4-2.

Next up for MEL is a 4:30 p.m. Monday match at Litchfield before heading to Valmeyer for a 5:30 p.m. Tuesday match.

GIRLS GOLF

EDWARDSVILLE FOURTH IN PEKIN TOURNEY: Addy Zellar fired a 9-over 81 to lead Edwardsville to a fourth-place finish in the Dragon Classic tournament at the par-72 Lick Creek Golf Course Saturday.

The Tigers shot a team 347, 26 strokes behind team champion O'Fallon; the Panthers carded a team 321 on the day.

Jessica Benson (14-over 86), Paige Hamel (16-over 88) and Meara Schaefer (20-over 92) rounded out Edwardsville's scoring on the day. The Tigers head to The Orchards in Belleville for Tuesday's Southwestern Conference Championship; play gets under way at 8:30 a.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

AREA TEAMS RUN IN FREEBURG INVITATIONAL: Several area cross-country teams ran in Saturday's Freeburg Invitational meet.

On the boys side, Triad (second with 92 points), McGivney Catholic (11th with 317 points), East Alton-Wood River (16th with 437 points) and Metro East Lutheran (23rd with 621 points) took part. The day's top runners for each school were Triad's Jarod Willis (12th in 17:05), McGivney's Tyler Guthrie (10th in 16:56), EAWR's Nik Duley (19:06) and MEL's Joshua Jacobsen (101st in 20:10). Grant Seniker of Piasa Southwestern, running as an individual, turned in a time of 18:59.

On the girls side, Triad emerged victorious with 40 points and MEL was 15th with 430 points. Maddie Keller led Triad with a time of 19:42, while MEL's Olivia Badalamenti turned in a time of 26:34. Piasa Southwestern's Isabelle Wolff had a time of 22:29 and Mira McAtee of McGivney turned in a time of 28:19 running as individuals.



