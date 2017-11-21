EDWARDSVILLE - Metro East Lutheran dominated Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran 74-45 Monday night in the Knights’ Opener in the Turkey Tip-Off Classic at MELHS.

The win sent them to the championship bracket quarterfinals, where they take on Roxana at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at Hooks Gym on the MEL campus.

The Shells advanced with a 50-37 win over Dupo Monday night.

Larry Harris tallied 17 points for the Knights, while Jason Williams had 12 points and Cooper Krone finished with 11 points. Lucas Paulson had nine points, then Darion Brooks and DeMonte Bean both added eight points apiece.