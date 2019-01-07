METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 55, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 34: Jason Williams, Jr. led the Knights with 13 points, while both DaMonte Bean and A.J. Smith chipped in with nine as Metro-East won at Hooks Gym over the visiting Griffins.

Luke Deakos led McGivney with 10 points, while Caleb Tanzyus added six.

The Knights improved to 10-7 on the year, while the Griffins fell to 3-17.

“Father McGivney is a good program, we don’t play a lot of 1A schools on our schedule," Coach Smith said. "We're still finding our way. Some games we play well other games we don’t. We have a very good core, and were excited about the future of the program. What we try to do is beat the people we are supposed to beat, but as a coach we have to be looking to get better every game. Come postseason time, every starts off 0-0."

