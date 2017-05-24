BELLEVILLE WEST 25-29, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 21-27: Metro East Lutheran gave Belleville West a battle, but the Knights fell to the Maroons 25-21, 29-27 in an IHSA Granite City boys volleyball regional semifinal match at Granite City’s Memorial Gym Tuesday evening.

The Maroons advanced to take on Edwardsville in tonight’s regional final, with the winner moving to the Edwardsville Sectional Friday and Tuesday; the match commences at 6 p.m. MEL was eliminated at 18-10-2 on the year, while the Maroons advanced at 16-19-1.

Braden Woolsey led the Knights with a 10-kill, two-block performance on the night, with J.J. Schwartz adding five kills; A.J. Risavy had 20 assists for MEL, with Stephen Korte had four points from serve with an ace and Owen Gusewelle aced twice, while Brent Woolsey had 13 service receptions.