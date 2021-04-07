MELHS Announces Third Quarter Honor Roll 2020-2021
EDWARDSVILLE - The following students have been named to the Honor Roll at Metro-East Lutheran High School for the third quarter of the 2020-2021 school year.
Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)
9Mary Curtis, Worden
9Jeremiah Neal, Florissant
9Clara Rainey, Collinsville
9Vivienne Runnalls, Glen Carbon
9Melanie Wilson, Maryville
Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)
9Adam Broekemeier, Lebanon
9Charles Fedder, Edwardsville
9Grace Heepke, Collinsville
9Avah Jones, Bunker Hill
9Deagan Jones, Bunker Hill
9Haleigh Knipping, Worden
9Griffin Kohlmiller, Edwardsville
9Cole Renken, Edwardsville
9Kielee Schreiber, Maryville
9Nathan Staake, Maryville
Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)
9Joshua Fields, Hartford
9Conner Gearns, Granite City
9Joseph Haynes, Centreville
9Sarah Henke, Moro
9Emily Hughes, Edwardsville
9Logan Johnson, Pontoon Beach
9Morgan Koch, Edwardsville
9Tyler Manos, Edwardsville
9Harrison Mueller, Glen Carbon
9Sidnee Schwarz, Hamel
Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)
10Alexandra Bozarth, Worden
10Sarah Huber, Maryville
10Rhiannon LaZella, Collinsville
10Emma Lorenz, Bethalto
10Emily Thoelke, Hamel
10Brooke Wade, Glen Carbon
Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)
10Sophia Ball, Worden
10Corey Battles, Bunker Hill
10Natalie Blair, Edwardsville
10Joseph Bowers, Hamel
10Samantha Disher, Wood River
10Ashleigh Esker, Belleville
10Marcus Gerling, Bunker Hill
10McKenna Getta, Collinsville
10Ava Mellor, Wood River
10Ryton Miller, Hamel
10Erin VanMiddendorp, Maryville
10Grayson Wyatt, Wood River
Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)
10Silas Curtis, Worden
10Jakob Fiudo, Collinsville
10Mya Hunt, Cottage Hills
10Emmalie Leitner, Glen Carbon
10Ryker Miller, Hamel
10Macy Ranbarger, Glen Carbon
Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)
11Katherine Donovan, Edwardsville
11Carmen Swiatek, Edwardsville
11Anna Thoelke, Hamel
11Olivia Thoelke, Hamel
Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)
11Jack Blair, Edwardsville
11Nathaniel Butler, Bethalto
11Isabella Hartsock, Bethalto
11Jacob Hopp, Edwardsville
11Sascha Klusmann, Lebanon
11Seth Linnenbrink, Maryville
11Trevor Pickerell, Maryville
11MaryAnn Rainey, Collinsville
11Cole Smith, Glen Carbon
11Beau Swiatek, Edwardsville
Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)
11Chad Gray, East St. Louis
11Collin Jose, Worden
11Noelle Wolf, Collinsville
Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)
12Morgan Ashauer, Hamel
12Peyton Ashauer, Hamel
12Allison Biver, Worden
12Sophia Bold, Glen Carbon
12Anastasia Curtis, Worden
12Emma Daniel, Maryville
12Alayna Hatcher, Dorsey
12Anne Kienle, Edwardsville
12Tyler Klaustermeier, Glen Carbon
12Chloe Langendorf, Edwardsville
12Marissa Lowe, Fairview Heights
12Brittney Mihalich, Bethalto
12Nathaniel Oberhauser, Wood River
12Sidney Polacek, Collinsville
12Caitlin Reynolds, Collinsville
12Ethan Reynolds, Collinsville
12Michael Reynolds, Collinsville
12Hannah Ritter, East Alton
Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)
12Josiah Lange, Edwardsville
12London Redstone, Granite City
12Justin Wright, Edwardsville
12Logan Wyatt, Wood River
Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)
12Christopher Chipman, Alton
12Arianna Jungeberg, Edwardsville
12Anna Muffler, Edwardsville
12Jianzhen Qiu, Edwardsville
12Tess Rosentreter, Edwardsville
12Aiden Weber, Moro
12Caleb Weber, Alton
12Jalen Weller, Edwardsville
