MELHS Announces Third Quarter Honor Roll 2020-2021 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EDWARDSVILLE - The following students have been named to the Honor Roll at Metro-East Lutheran High School for the third quarter of the 2020-2021 school year. Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0) 9Mary Curtis, Worden 9Jeremiah Neal, Florissant 9Clara Rainey, Collinsville 9Vivienne Runnalls, Glen Carbon 9Melanie Wilson, Maryville Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99) 9Adam Broekemeier, Lebanon 9Charles Fedder, Edwardsville 9Grace Heepke, Collinsville 9Avah Jones, Bunker Hill 9Deagan Jones, Bunker Hill 9Haleigh Knipping, Worden 9Griffin Kohlmiller, Edwardsville 9Cole Renken, Edwardsville 9Kielee Schreiber, Maryville 9Nathan Staake, Maryville Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74) 9Joshua Fields, Hartford 9Conner Gearns, Granite City 9Joseph Haynes, Centreville 9Sarah Henke, Moro 9Emily Hughes, Edwardsville 9Logan Johnson, Pontoon Beach 9Morgan Koch, Edwardsville 9Tyler Manos, Edwardsville 9Harrison Mueller, Glen Carbon 9Sidnee Schwarz, Hamel Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0) 10Alexandra Bozarth, Worden 10Sarah Huber, Maryville 10Rhiannon LaZella, Collinsville 10Emma Lorenz, Bethalto 10Emily Thoelke, Hamel 10Brooke Wade, Glen Carbon Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99) 10Sophia Ball, Worden 10Corey Battles, Bunker Hill 10Natalie Blair, Edwardsville 10Joseph Bowers, Hamel 10Samantha Disher, Wood River 10Ashleigh Esker, Belleville 10Marcus Gerling, Bunker Hill 10McKenna Getta, Collinsville 10Ava Mellor, Wood River 10Ryton Miller, Hamel 10Erin VanMiddendorp, Maryville 10Grayson Wyatt, Wood River Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74) 10Silas Curtis, Worden 10Jakob Fiudo, Collinsville 10Mya Hunt, Cottage Hills 10Emmalie Leitner, Glen Carbon Article continues after sponsor message 10Ryker Miller, Hamel 10Macy Ranbarger, Glen Carbon Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0) 11Katherine Donovan, Edwardsville 11Carmen Swiatek, Edwardsville 11Anna Thoelke, Hamel 11Olivia Thoelke, Hamel Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99) 11Jack Blair, Edwardsville 11Nathaniel Butler, Bethalto 11Isabella Hartsock, Bethalto 11Jacob Hopp, Edwardsville 11Sascha Klusmann, Lebanon 11Seth Linnenbrink, Maryville 11Trevor Pickerell, Maryville 11MaryAnn Rainey, Collinsville 11Cole Smith, Glen Carbon 11Beau Swiatek, Edwardsville Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74) 11Chad Gray, East St. Louis 11Collin Jose, Worden 11Noelle Wolf, Collinsville Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0) 12Morgan Ashauer, Hamel 12Peyton Ashauer, Hamel 12Allison Biver, Worden 12Sophia Bold, Glen Carbon 12Anastasia Curtis, Worden 12Emma Daniel, Maryville 12Alayna Hatcher, Dorsey 12Anne Kienle, Edwardsville 12Tyler Klaustermeier, Glen Carbon 12Chloe Langendorf, Edwardsville 12Marissa Lowe, Fairview Heights 12Brittney Mihalich, Bethalto 12Nathaniel Oberhauser, Wood River 12Sidney Polacek, Collinsville 12Caitlin Reynolds, Collinsville 12Ethan Reynolds, Collinsville 12Michael Reynolds, Collinsville 12Hannah Ritter, East Alton Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99) 12Josiah Lange, Edwardsville 12London Redstone, Granite City 12Justin Wright, Edwardsville 12Logan Wyatt, Wood River Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74) 12Christopher Chipman, Alton 12Arianna Jungeberg, Edwardsville 12Anna Muffler, Edwardsville 12Jianzhen Qiu, Edwardsville 12Tess Rosentreter, Edwardsville 12Aiden Weber, Moro 12Caleb Weber, Alton 12Jalen Weller, Edwardsville More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip