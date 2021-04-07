EDWARDSVILLE - The following students have been named to the Honor Roll at Metro-East Lutheran High School for the third quarter of the 2020-2021 school year.

Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)

9Mary Curtis, Worden

9Jeremiah Neal, Florissant

9Clara Rainey, Collinsville

9Vivienne Runnalls, Glen Carbon

9Melanie Wilson, Maryville

Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)

9Adam Broekemeier, Lebanon

9Charles Fedder, Edwardsville

9Grace Heepke, Collinsville

9Avah Jones, Bunker Hill

9Deagan Jones, Bunker Hill

9Haleigh Knipping, Worden

9Griffin Kohlmiller, Edwardsville

9Cole Renken, Edwardsville

9Kielee Schreiber, Maryville

9Nathan Staake, Maryville

Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)

9Joshua Fields, Hartford

9Conner Gearns, Granite City

9Joseph Haynes, Centreville

9Sarah Henke, Moro

9Emily Hughes, Edwardsville

9Logan Johnson, Pontoon Beach

9Morgan Koch, Edwardsville

9Tyler Manos, Edwardsville

9Harrison Mueller, Glen Carbon

9Sidnee Schwarz, Hamel

Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)

10Alexandra Bozarth, Worden

10Sarah Huber, Maryville

10Rhiannon LaZella, Collinsville

10Emma Lorenz, Bethalto

10Emily Thoelke, Hamel

10Brooke Wade, Glen Carbon

Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)

10Sophia Ball, Worden

10Corey Battles, Bunker Hill

10Natalie Blair, Edwardsville

10Joseph Bowers, Hamel

10Samantha Disher, Wood River

10Ashleigh Esker, Belleville

10Marcus Gerling, Bunker Hill

10McKenna Getta, Collinsville

10Ava Mellor, Wood River

10Ryton Miller, Hamel

10Erin VanMiddendorp, Maryville

10Grayson Wyatt, Wood River

Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)

10Silas Curtis, Worden

10Jakob Fiudo, Collinsville

10Mya Hunt, Cottage Hills

10Emmalie Leitner, Glen Carbon

10Ryker Miller, Hamel

10Macy Ranbarger, Glen Carbon

Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)

11Katherine Donovan, Edwardsville

11Carmen Swiatek, Edwardsville

11Anna Thoelke, Hamel

11Olivia Thoelke, Hamel

Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)

11Jack Blair, Edwardsville

11Nathaniel Butler, Bethalto

11Isabella Hartsock, Bethalto

11Jacob Hopp, Edwardsville

11Sascha Klusmann, Lebanon

11Seth Linnenbrink, Maryville

11Trevor Pickerell, Maryville

11MaryAnn Rainey, Collinsville

11Cole Smith, Glen Carbon

11Beau Swiatek, Edwardsville

Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)

11Chad Gray, East St. Louis

11Collin Jose, Worden

11Noelle Wolf, Collinsville

Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0)

12Morgan Ashauer, Hamel

12Peyton Ashauer, Hamel

12Allison Biver, Worden

12Sophia Bold, Glen Carbon

12Anastasia Curtis, Worden

12Emma Daniel, Maryville

12Alayna Hatcher, Dorsey

12Anne Kienle, Edwardsville

12Tyler Klaustermeier, Glen Carbon

12Chloe Langendorf, Edwardsville

12Marissa Lowe, Fairview Heights

12Brittney Mihalich, Bethalto

12Nathaniel Oberhauser, Wood River

12Sidney Polacek, Collinsville

12Caitlin Reynolds, Collinsville

12Ethan Reynolds, Collinsville

12Michael Reynolds, Collinsville

12Hannah Ritter, East Alton

Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99)

12Josiah Lange, Edwardsville

12London Redstone, Granite City

12Justin Wright, Edwardsville

12Logan Wyatt, Wood River

Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74)

12Christopher Chipman, Alton

12Arianna Jungeberg, Edwardsville

12Anna Muffler, Edwardsville

12Jianzhen Qiu, Edwardsville

12Tess Rosentreter, Edwardsville

12Aiden Weber, Moro

12Caleb Weber, Alton

12Jalen Weller, Edwardsville

