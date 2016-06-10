MELHS announces fourth quarter honor roll list EDWARDSVILLE - Metro-East Lutheran High School has announced the students who have received Honor Roll for the 4th Quarter of the 2015-16 school year. Metro-East Lutheran High School Quarter 4 Honor Roll 2015-16 Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0) 9 Livy Badalamenti, Collinsville 9 Angela Gausmann, Edwardsville 9 Kristina Robinson, Glen Carbon 9 Kori Stegall, Granite City Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99) 9 Kathryn Butler, Bethalto 9 Caleb Engelbrecht, Collinsville 9 Josh Faulders, Maryville 9 Rhiannon Hall, Troy 9 Josh Jacobsen, Bethalto 9 Amber Keplar, Maryville 9 Rebecca Lange, Edwardsville 9 Andrew Masters, Troy 9 Logan McDaniel, Glen Carbon 9 Sidney Vetter, Cottage Hills 9 Jonah Wilson, Glen Carbon 9 Miriam Wolff, Bunker Hill 9 Brent Woolsey, Glen Carbon Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74) 9 Zach Bozarth, Worden 9 Taylor Bradley, East Alton 9 Sami Kasting, Worden 9 Cooper Krone, Edwardsville 9 Noah Landers, Edwardsville 9 Maycen O'Leary, Maryville 9 Ellen Schulte, Edwardsville 9 Jackson Tujo, Maryville 9 Kate Weber, Moro Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0) 10 Rachel Lange, Troy 10 Liz Schroader, Glen Carbon 10 Kenzie Scott, Belleville 10 Kim Stinson, Moro Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99) 10 Kylee Bowers, Hamel 10 Paige Crause, Bethalto 10 Eli Harding, Marine 10 Brenna Hopper, Maryville 10 Ryan Johnson, St. Jacob 10 Adam O'Connor, Glen Carbon 10 Madeline Stewart, Edwardsville Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74) 10 Jill Chapman, Troy 10 Caleb Cope, Edwardsville 10 Tarin Hatcher, Dorsey Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0) 11 Derek McCarty, Bunker Hill Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99) 11 Kaylee Collins, Alton 11 Emma Eberhart, Moro 11 Haley Eckmann, Collinsville 11 Ben Eigenbrodt, Edwardsville 11 Courtney Fenelon, Collinsville 11 Cierra Frields, Wood River 11 Megan Jacobsen, Bethalto 11 Katherine Lange, Edwardsville 11 Katja Luckert, Alton 11 Heather Moore-Malec, O'Fallon 11 Abbie Niemeier, Edwardsville 11 Kedric Norwood, Edwardsville 11 Michael Papka, Fairview Heights 11 A.J. Risavy, Edwardsville 11 Ashlee Robinson, Glen Carbon 11 Lucas Scheibal, Edwardsville 11 Thomas Schroader, Glen Carbon 11 Braden Woolsey, Glen Carbon Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74) 11 Adam Behrhorst, Edwardsville 11 Paige Bold, Edwardsville 11 Michael Coulson, Collinsville 11 Claire Cunningham, Edwardsville 11 Christian Engelbrecht, Collinsville 11 Lydia Flaherty, Alton 11 Paulina Fuhrmann, Collinsville 11 Sean O'Connor, Edwardsville Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction (g.p.a. 4.0) 12 Jordan Brown, O'Fallon 12 Joel Eberhart, Moro 12 Adri Ferguson, Wood River 12 Rebecca Herndon, Glen Carbon 12 Jason Johnson, Edwardsville 12 Annie Keirn, Collinsville 12 Brett Masters, Troy Honor Roll with Distinction (g.p.a. 3.75-3.99) 12 Mark Brown, Hartford 12 Victoria Harrison, Granite City 12 Andrew Hull, Troy 12 Trey Klaas, Edwardsville 12 Hannah Landers, Edwardsville 12 Chase Langendorf, Edwardsville 12 Beka Mitchell, Lebanon 12 Audrey Paitz, Maryville 12 Nathan Partelow, Fairview Heights Honor Roll (g.p.a. 3.5-3.74) 12 Melia Adams, Edwardsville 12 Joseph Babcock, Bethalto 12 Sarah Banning, Glen Carbon 12 Rachael Calvert, Collinsville 12 Jacob Harding, Marine 12 Reed Harmon, Wood River 12 Paul Kubicek, Glen Carbon 12 Jake Ley, Collinsville 12 Karly Schley, Wood River 12 Ashley Sola, St. Louis 12 Abby Yurchuk, Collinsville Article continues after sponsor message Learn about our advertising opportunities! More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip