JACKSON, Tenn. - Six hundred seventy-one students graduated from Union University May 19 during spring commencement services of the 193rd graduating class at Oman Arena.

Among them were Meghan Boyd of Alton, who graduated with a Bachelor of Social Work in Social Work, and Kristen Francis, who graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology.

Daniel Dreisbach, a professor in the School of Public Affairs at American University in Washington, D.C., delivered the commencement address, encouraging graduates to pursue "Christian magnanimity" as they seek to walk in a manner that is worthy of God.

"Take the talents you have refined and the skills you have acquired here at Union and build on them, to expand, deepen and improve your spiritual and intellectual gifts for a life of service to the kingdom and your community," Dreisbach said. "Make this day not the culmination of your education but rather a day you commit to learning for life and a life of learning."

Located in Jackson, Tenn., Union University is a liberal arts-based university affiliated with the Tennessee Baptist Convention. Founded in 1823, Union is the oldest institution relating to the Southern Baptist Convention.

