ALTON - Congratulations to Megan Wilson of Alton Memorial Hospital’s Surgical Care Unit, center, who is the AMH February Employee of the Month. Megan was given the honor Feb. 4 by AMH President Dave Braasch and SCU manager Jamie Bock.

The nomination for Megan said that “Megan is such a wonderful co-worker. She always tries to help whenever she can. I adore her work ethic and compassion that she has for not only her patients but her fellow nurses and techs. She is always willing to pick up and work extra so that her floor doesn’t have to work short. Megan is an excellent nurse, and you can always count on her for whatever you need.”

