EDWARDSVILLE - Megan Knobeloch is a senior player for the Edwardsville High girls' volleyball team who emerged as one of the Tigers' key players for the 2023 season.

Knobeloch played a key role in the Tigers' 25-17, 25-23 win over Quincy in the playoff opener at Alton's Redbird Nest on Oct. 24 with 13 assists in the semifinal of the Class 4A Alton regional. In the team's season finale against Belleville West on Oct. 19, Knobeloch scored four points with two aces in the Tigers' 25-19, 25-20 win.

The win on the Tigers' senior night was a great way to round out Knobeloch's career at Edwardsville and in her post-match interview, she was very happy, indeed.

"We had a lot of fun this year," Knobeloch said, "and I'm glad we got to finish it out winning first in our conference (going 12-0 in the Southwestern Conference), and I got to finish my season out with all the people I started it with."

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

Knobeloch is a Johnston Law Firm Female Athlete of the Month for the Tigers.

The out-of-town road trips, where the Tigers played in tournaments in the Chicagoland area, will be among her favorite memories of playing for the team, along with a special trip in her sophomore year.

"Going to state my sophomore year is one of my most special memories with the volleyball group," Knobeloch said (where the Tigers finished fourth), "and all the out-of-town tournaments, hanging out with my teammates in the hotel rooms. I had a lot of fun."

Knobeloch said she "felt great" overall about the Tigers' very successful campaign in 2023.

Congrats again to Knobeloch for such a remarkable season and her honor as a Johnston Law Firm Female Athlete of the Month for Edwardsville.

More like this: