WOOD RIVER - Senior Megan Douglas has been a leader and East Alton-Wood River’s top female cross country runner the past two years. For Douglas’ efforts, she is Riverbender.com/East Alton-Wood River High School September Female Athlete Of The Month.

East Alton-Wood River head cross country coach Russ Colona had strong ways to describe the Oilers’ senior running sensation: “She has been in the top three in every home meet with have had this year," he said. “Our course here at the high school is 2.5 miles, so her times there don’t compare to the normal 3-mile time. She ran 20:50 at Effingham. It should be interesting to see what she does in the county meet at 4 p.m. next Tuesday at Belk Park in Wood River.”

Colona said he is “really proud" of the effort Megan has provided for the Oilers during her four years.

“She is getting a couple colleges to show interest in her,” Colona said. “Her times are good enough to compete at the next level. She always works hard for me.”

Megan has also been an excellent track and field athlete and runs anywhere from the 400, 800, 1,600, 4 x 400 relay or wherever Colona might need her on a relay.

Colona said Megan provides just a bright spot for his cross country school even during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

“Megan always has a smile on her face,” the coach said. “She enjoys what she does and is the kind of kid you want in your program. She is a good leader for the team. The girls have fun and they follow her lead.”



