CHICAGO — Players have the chance to win an estimated $470 million jackpot in tonight’s Mega Millions drawing, which is the 6th largest jackpot in the game’s history.

The winning numbers from Friday’s Mega Millions drawing were 27, 28, 32, 41 and 69, and the Mega Ball number was 12. While there was no jackpot winner in Friday night’s drawing, Illinois players won more than 52,000 prizes, ranging from $2 to $10,000.

Illinois residents, 18 and older, can purchase Mega Millions and all of the Illinois Lottery’s draw-based game tickets by using the Illinois Lottery’s mobile app. The free app (the first of its kind in the United States) is available for download on iOS and Android devices and offers any Illinois adult the chance to purchase lottery tickets on their smartphone. Players can also purchase their tickets online at illinoislottery.com and at nearly 8,000 retailers statewide.

Article continues after sponsor message

QUICK MEGA MILLIONS FACTS

Current jackpot is $470 million; cash option of $265 million

Jackpots start at $40 million

Overall odds of winning the jackpot 1:302,575,350

Drawings are at 10 p.m. (CT) every Tuesday and Friday

About the Illinois Lottery:

Founded in 1974, the Illinois Lottery has contributed over $20 billion (since 1985) to the state’s Common School Fund to assist K-12 public schools, as well as hundreds of millions of dollars to the Capital Projects Fund and to special causes like Illinois Veterans services, the fight against breast cancer, MS research, Special Olympics and assistance for people living with HIV/AIDS. In addition to playing in-store, the Illinois Lottery offers online and mobile play for all draw-based Illinois Lottery games at illinoislottery.com. Players must be at least 18 years old.

More like this: