Mega Millions® Jackpot Reaches $600M For Tomorrow’s Drawing
CHICAGO–The jackpot keeps rolling and rising, and now the Mega Millions jackpot is a whopping $600 million for Tuesday night’s drawing!
If won, it would be the fourth largest jackpot in Mega Millions history and the eighth largest jackpot of any lottery game in U.S. history.
The top five Mega Millions jackpots ever won in the U.S. are listed below:
Rank
Jackpot
Where won
When
1
$1.537 billion
South Carolina
October 2018
2
$646 million
Shared by three players from Illinois, Kansas, and Maryland
March 2012
3
$648 million
Shared by two players from California and Georgia
December 2013
4
$543 million
Won by an 11-member office pool in California
July 2018
5
$536 million
Indiana
July 2016
To play Mega Millions, players select five numbers from 1 to 70 and one Mega Ball number from 1 to 25. There are nine prize tiers, ranging from $2 to the jackpot.
It’s never been easier for Illinois residents 18 years of age or older to get in on the fun and purchase an Illinois Lottery ticket with multiple ways to play. Tickets can be purchased in-store, online, and on the Illinois Lottery’s mobile app.
Mega Millions is played every Friday and Tuesday night with the next draw taking place tomorrow, Tuesday, January 12 at 10 p.m. (CT).
