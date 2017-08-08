CHICAGO — Interest around the region in the Mega Millions jackpot continues to swell.

Due to continued strong sales in Illinois and across the nation, tonight’s Mega Millions jackpot has been bumped to $350 million. The increased jackpot is now the seventh largest in the game’s history. The Mega Millions jackpot has been rolling since it was last won Friday, April 28.

Illinois residents, 18 and older, can purchase Mega Millions and all of the Illinois Lottery’s draw-based game tickets by using the Illinois Lottery’s mobile app. The free app (the first of its kind in the United States) is available for download on iOS and Android devices and offers any Illinois adult the chance to purchase lottery tickets on their smartphone. Players can also purchase their tickets online at illinoislottery.com and at nearly 8,000 retailers statewide.

QUICK MEGA MILLIONS FACTS

Current jackpot is $350 million (cash option of $218 million)

Jackpots start at $15 million

Overall odds of winning the jackpot 1:258,890,850

Drawings are at 10 p.m. (CT) every Tuesday and Friday

