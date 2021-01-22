CHICAGO – The Mega Millions jackpot has reached an estimated $1 billion dollars in tonight’s draw. This is the second largest jackpot in the game’s history and the third largest prize in U.S. lottery history.

This historic roll series has already made millionaires in Illinois with two players from Elk Grove Village and Chicago winning $1 million Mega Millions prizes in the past two weeks.

There are multiple ways to play, so it’s never been easier for Illinois residents 18 years of age or older to get in on the fun and purchase an Illinois Lottery ticket. Tickets can be purchased in-store, online, and on the Illinois Lottery’s mobile app.

When visiting a retailer, the Illinois Lottery reminds players to practice safe social distancing and adhere to the store’s safety measures.

Mega Millions tickets are $2 each, and players have the option to add the Multiplier for an additional $1. The game is played every Friday and Tuesday night, with the next draw taking place Friday, January 22 at 10 p.m. (CT).

