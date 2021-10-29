ALTON — Families of the Upper Alton community are invited to join with Main Street UMC at Killion Park on October 31, 2021, from 10:30 am-noon for worship, to share in a meal, and to voice the needs of the community with Alderwoman Brown and Mayor Goins to be in attendance.

The fifth Sunday of the month of October falls on Halloween this year. Main Street United Methodist Church will be kicking off its first of many to come “5th Sunday Missions”. The church will be going outside of its own walls each of the 5th Sundays of the year to share in ministry with the local community.

The first gathering will be at Killion Park on Washington Ave. in Upper Alton. There will be some worship and a brief message, and of course good food. But more than another Sunday worship in the park, Main Street UMC has also extended an invitation to Alderwoman Brown of the 4th Ward and Mayor Goins to join in being present in and with the community.

Main Street UMC shared in a recent conversation with Alderwoman Brown who said, “This is a wonderful thing that your church is doing! It matches with my theme for the year which is ‘Become One in 2021’.”

The church will have an area set up for members of the community to come share their hopes, needs, and concerns that will be shared with the alderwoman and mayor’s offices. Rev. Alberto said, “We want to partner with our community to be good neighbors.”

The 5th Sunday Missions is an initiative put out by Reverend Alberto Ramirez, the directing pastor of Main Street UMC. He preached a sermon series during the month of August titled, #seeallthepeople. The #seeallthepeople campaign was created by the General Board for Discipleship Ministries of the UMC.

Rev. Alberto shared that the tagline of the program says, “What would happen if we stopped fixing our church and started seeing all the people Christ calls us to reach? We want to be in relationship with our community and proclaim the love of God.”

