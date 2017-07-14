ALTON - Saturday July 15th Madison County residents are invited to the 2nd Annual Grass Roots, Meet Your Democratic Elected Officials. The Alton Democratic Precinct Committeemen sponsored event will take place at Haskell Park on Henry Street in Alton from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information contact Steve Kimbrough at 618-616-1280 or Abe L Barham at (618) 799-9157.

Article continues after sponsor message