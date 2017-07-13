COLLINSVILLE - Those interested in pursing a career with the Illinois State Police are encouraged to attend their "Meet the Employer" workshop on Tuesday, July

18.

The workshop will be held at the Illinois Department of Employment Security, 1100 Eastport Plaza Drive, Collinsville, Illinois, and it will run from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

The purpose of the workshop is to allow individuals an opportunity to learn about the qualifications for becoming an Illinois State Trooper.

Article continues after sponsor message

Also, Veterans who have been Honorably Discharged and awarded an Afghan or Iraqi Campaign medal automatically qualify to apply with the ISP.

For more information about the workshop please contact Don Niebruegge, IDES Employment Security Specialist, at (618) 277-8938; or Special Agent Melissa Uhles at (618) 779-9668 or email Uhles at Melissa_Uhles@isp.state.il.us.

Those who plan on attending should RSVP to Special Agent Uhles by Monday, July 17.

The workshop is not affiliated with the Illinois State Police Merit Board nor the Illinois State Police hiring process. The workshop is sponsored by the ISP and the Illinois Department of Employment Security.

More like this: