SPRINGFIELD– Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs will host a reception in the Illinois Department of Agriculture’s tent at the Illinois State Fairgrounds on Tuesday, August 17 to honor the first-place winners of the 2021 Cream of the Crop Photo contest. The annual contest encourages young photographers to share their vision of agriculture in our state.

First place winners will be recognized by Treasurer Frerichs for placing first in the Cream of the Crop photo contest. The contest includedthree age-based categories: ages 8-10, 11-14, and 15-18. Each student was allowed to submit electronically up to two photos by June 24.

Anna Johnson from Durand, IL placed first in the 15-18 age category. Treasurer Frerichs recognized Anna in person Thursday, August 12 during the junior livestock show, where she was busy taking photos of those competing for their own first place titles.

The other first place winners were Caroline Lee, Wellington, IL: 8-10 age category; Nolan Lee, Wellington, IL: 11-14 age category; and Blake Ferguson-Allen, Dixon, IL: 11-14 age category.

Winning photo entries can be viewed here. Winning entries and other submissions will be featured in a 2021-2022 calendar and used in marketing materials.

Ag Invest is one of the nation’s largest agricultural linked deposit programs. It helps hundreds of Illinois farmers and agriculture professionals. The treasurer’s office, through the Ag Invest program, partners with eligible lenders to offer farmers and ag businesses annual and long-term, low-interest loans which can be used for operating costs, equipment purchases, construction-related expenses, and livestock purchases.

