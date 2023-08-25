



GODFREY – Melissa McKaig, of Jerseyville, joined the Lewis and Clark Community College Board of Trustees as the student representative in April 2023.

McKaig is working on earning her associate degree in Nursing and plans to graduate in Spring 2025. She said she is honored to be able to serve L&C and does not take her responsibilities lightly.

“My goal is to listen to my classmates and the staff on and off campus so that I can represent all of us in the best way possible,” she said. “We have a great campus, but like any organization, there is always room for improvement.”

President Ken Trzaska said McKaig is a pleasure to work with.

“The role of student trustee is vital, as the student serving in that role is the student body’s voice on the Board of Trustees,” Trzaska said. “McKaig takes this role seriously and performs her duties with the utmost professionalism.”

McKaig decided to attend L&C because it is local, affordable, and has a highly rated nursing program. She describes the program as having a “small town vibe,” with instructors who are always willing to help when needed.

“I was blessed to witness a grandchild come into this world; at that moment, I knew I wanted to go into nursing,” McKaig said. “I have always wanted to help people, and what better way to provide that than to become a nurse?”

McKaig said her instructors encourage her to work harder and be the best she can be, and she admires the care and attention they bring into the classroom

After Lewis and Clark, McKaig plans to pursue a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. Her long-term career goal is to provide traveling hospice care.

Outside of school, she is an active member of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Godfrey and a co-leader of a 12-step Christian-based all-women study group. McKaig also works with the Women’s Ministry of Westminster, the Missionary Team at Westminster, and participates in the nursing club at Lewis and Clark.

McKaig enjoys hunting, fishing, spoiling her grandchildren, and spending time with family. She is proud to have been redeemed (in recovery) for nine years.

For more information on the L&C Board of Trustees, visit www.lc.edu/BOT.

