Senior Services Plus will offer 15 exclusive tickets to meet the artist at the 6th Annual Feed the Need Concert benefitting Meals on Wheels

Senior Services Plus will hold their 6th Annual Feed the Need concert on Saturday, June 13th. The general public will have the opportunity to purchase a ticket to a private meet and greet event with featured artist Alison Krauss. All proceeds from the Meet & Greet tickets will go directly to Senior Services Plus' Meals on Wheels Program.

There will be a limited number of tickets available for the Meet & Greet event at a cost of $50 each. This cost is in addition to either a VIP or General Admission ticket. The meet and greet will be held in a designated area from 6:30-7:00pm prior to her performance.

The concert will be held at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater, located at 1 Riverfront Drive in Alton, Illinois. Gates will open at 5:00 pm.

Article continues after sponsor message

Meet & Greet tickets will only be available through Senior Services Plus. Payments will be accepted in person at 2603 North Rodgers Avenue in Alton, or over the phone by calling 618-465-3298 ext. 100. Processing fees will apply to payments made over the phone.

Senior Services Plus is a a not-for-profit organization offering programs and services for older adults. The Feed the Need concert brings the community together with the goal of raising awareness for the Meals On Wheels program. Senior Services Plus is providing 650 meals daily, covering 22 townships in Madison and St. Clair counties.

General Admission tickets are $40 each and are available at Senior Services Plus, the Alton Regional Convention & Visitor's Bureau, and The Fox Theater in St. Louis or online at www.MetroTix.com.

More information on the concert can be found online at seniorservicesplus.org. For more information, please call 618-465-3298 ext. 100 or 1-800-233-4904.

More like this: