Four veteran paddlers, William Christopher, Brian Dales, Eric Endries, and Harry Gardner will arrive today around noonish at The Alton Marina.

For the past 6 years, Best Western Premier Alton has partnered with a company called Warrior Expedition, to offer hotel night stays for their Warrior Paddle Program, a non-profit outdoor therapy program that provides an outlet for veterans to get rid of the effects of war in a healthy and positive manner.

This year Best Western Premier Alton is hosting a Meet and Greet in their atrium/lobby from 3 - 4 p.m. today, September 9th. Best Western Premier Alton invites the Alton VFW auxiliary and members, along with the general public to join them in showing these veterans gratitude and support!



