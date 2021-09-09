Four veteran paddlers, William Christopher, Brian Dales, Eric Endries, and Harry Gardner will arrive today around noonish at The Alton Marina.

For the past 6 years, Best Western Premier Alton has partnered with a company called Warrior Expedition, to offer hotel night stays for their Warrior Paddle Program, a non-profit outdoor therapy program that provides an outlet for veterans to get rid of the effects of war in a healthy and positive manner.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

This year Best Western Premier Alton is hosting a Meet and Greet in their atrium/lobby from 3 - 4 p.m. today, September 9th. Best Western Premier Alton invites the Alton VFW auxiliary and members, along with the general public to join them in showing these veterans gratitude and support!


Read more about the Warrior Paddler Program.

More like this:

Apr 10, 2024 - Upcoming Trade Show Features 2024 Riverbend CEO Students Showcasing Businesses

Jan 25, 2024 - Riverbend CEO Students Plan Trivia Night to Fund Business Ideas

Nov 2, 2023 - YWCA to Host Trivia Night to Fund Free Community Programs

Mar 18, 2024 - Tourism Bureau Receives Awards At Annual Governor's Conference

Feb 8, 2024 - GCHS Announces Elks Students of the Month in Granite City

 