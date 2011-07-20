Meehan’s IGA located in Bunker Hill, recently was approved and awarded Build Macoupin County Energy Efficiency Grant funds. The grant, announced in January, is available to assist businesses and commercial building owners located in Macoupin County to make needed improvements to their structures. Macoupin Economic Development Partnership administers the grant; focusing on both reduction of energy consumption and job creation. MEDP has identified energy costs as a major factor in business retention in Macoupin County. Grantees may receive up to 100% of the remaining project costs once all qualifications and guidelines have been met and approved.

“We were able to replace our fluorescents with LED strips in our freezers. We replaced fan motors, outside lights and night shades all through Ameren’s Act on Energy program,” said Owner Pat Meehan. “We are using less electricity and everything helps.”

Meehan’s was awarded $5,000 for their lighting system from Build Macoupin County. Other qualifying energy efficiency projects include HVAC, refrigeration upgrades and replacement of building window and doors. Businesses must be located in MEDP member communities as of October 15, 2010 or unincorporated Macoupin County.

Meehan’s is located on Rt. 159 South in Bunker Hill. Their store hours are Mon-Sat 7:30am – 9:00pm; Sun. 9am-8pm. 618-585-4541 or check them out at www.meehans.iga.com.

“I am happy MEDP was able to help Meehan’s and other businesses throughout the County,” said Bunker Hill Mayor Ray Chapman. “It is great to see businesses receive assistance for their efforts to become more efficient.”

The Macoupin County program works in conjunction with Ameren Illinois’ Act on Energy program. To find out if your project qualifies for the program, please contact MEDP. MEDP will determine if projects meet the program requirements. Application and extended guidelines can be found at www.macoupinpartners.com/html/grant_funding.html.

Article continues after sponsor message

For more information contact:

Shari Albrecht, Executive Director

Macoupin Economic Development Partnership

18400 Shipman Rd., Carlinville, IL 62626

217-556-8696

shari@macoupinpartners.com

Caption:

MEDP Executive Director Shari Albrecht and Bunker Hill Mayor Ray Chapman (right) present Pat Meehan with $5,000 of Build Macoupin County energy funds.

More like this: