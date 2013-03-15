Macoupin Economic Development Partnership hosted its “How to Make the Traveler, Stop, Shop and Buy” workshop Thursday. CNB Bank & Trust, a MEDP member, sponsored the event and which included twenty-five participants from Benld, Bunker Hill, Carlinville, Edwardsville, Girard, Litchfield, Virden and Staunton. Land of Lincoln Regional Tourism Development Office Director, Heather Wilkins and Illinois Route 66 Scenic Byway Director, Bill Kelly were featured speakers. CNB Bank & Trust provided lunch with Magnolia’s of Carlinville providing breakfast. The workshop sparked multi-community networking and ignited talks of regional cooperative projects.

The Partnership drives economic growth in Macoupin County by conducting and sponsoring activities that help existing businesses prosper and grow, attract new businesses, and promote responsible development. Their business development program offers small businesses a resource for mentoring, marketing, financial assistance sources and networking. Visit www.macoupinpartners.com to learn more.

Land of Lincoln Regional Tourism Development Office Director, Heather Wilkins speaks to a full house Thursday about the benefits of the FISH Philosophy.

