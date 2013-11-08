Congressman Rodney Davis will be in Carlinville on November 25 to answer questions about the Affordable Care Act and other business related topics. The Business Roundtable is scheduled from1:00 PM to 2:30 PM in the Macoupin County Farm Bureau auditorium located at 220 North Broad,

Carlinville. The event is sponsored by the Macoupin County Farm bureau and hosted by the Macoupin Economic Development Partnership. All large and small businesses in the area are invited to attend this free, informative opportunity.

"This roundtable is a great way for our business community to connect directly with their representative Congressman Rodney Davis," said MEDP Executive Director Shari Albrecht. "It's a wonderful chance to get any of our business questions, challenges or needs heard. Please plan to attend."

