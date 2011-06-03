STAUNTON, IL - The Macoupin Economic Development Partnership has partnered with Ameren to retain Growth Services, Inc., a workforce consultant to conduct a survey of area employers. The goal of the survey is to evaluate the area’s workforce from the businesses' perspective. The results will be used to identify and address workforce issues within the region and take steps to assure that the needs of area employers are being met, both now and in the future.

Employers will also find the results beneficial for their own reference. Survey results can serve as a useful tool that enables employers to compare their workforce practices to the aggregate employment base of the area. Survey results will be available on the MEDP website, www.macoupinpartners.com.

Selected employers will be asked to provide information about their employee base including wages, salaries, benefits, commuting distances, skill levels and their experiences when hiring new workers. Employers’ individual responses will remain confidential.

"We want to learn more about the practices and experiences of our employers so that we can properly address current issues and prepare our workforce to meet the needs of the future. By having access to this data, it will also enable us to respond to the frequently asked questions about the region’s workforce," said Shari Albrecht, Executive Director of MEDP.

