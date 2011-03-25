MEDP Seeks Top 25, Under 45

Macoupin Made Young Leaders

Macoupin Economic Development Partnership is looking to honor 25 young leaders, under the age of 45. The individuals worthy of this recognition are the ones working to make Macoupin County an attractive place in which young leaders establish their careers and take ownership of its economic future by engaging in the community professionally, personally and philanthropically. One recipient will receive the distinguished honor of being named Macoupin Made Young Leader of the Year.

Nominees must live and/or work in Macoupin County. They must also be at least 21 and no older than 45 before April 29, 2011. Nominees and their nominators do not have to be members of MEDP to participate. You may nominate more than one person. An independent panel of judges will determine the winners. The nomination form must include the following information: Nominee Name, Age, Gender, Occupation/Company, Address, Email and Daytime Phone.

Those nominating must also include a summary addressing the following clearly and thoughtfully. The selection process will be based solely on the information provided. Please be accurate and detailed as possible (limit 500 words each section).

Reasons for nominating

Describe the attributes/qualities/characteristics that enable nominee to inspire others

Professional achievement and activities (including awards, career achievements, certificates, memberships, and board assignments

Community involvement (how has this person made an impact, volunteer assignments, etc.)

(Particular attention will be paid to the nominee’s overall commitment to and impact on the Macoupin County region)

To nominate an individual for this award, simply complete the nomination form and return it by April 29, 2011 via:

Online: www.macoupinpartners.com

Email: courtney@macoupinpartners.com

Mail: Courtney Wood

Macoupin Economic Development Partnership

18400 Shipman Road

Carlinville, IL 62626

