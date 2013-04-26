Macoupin Economic Development Partnership is looking to honor one young leader, under the age of 45. The individual worthy of this recognition is one working to make Macoupin County an attractive place in which young leaders establish their careers and take ownership of its economic future by engaging in the community professionally, personally and philanthropically. This recipient will receive the distinguished honor of being named Macoupin Made Young Leader of the Year.

The Nominee must live and/or work in Macoupin County. They must also be at least 21 and no older than 45 before May 27, 2013. Nominees and their nominators do not have to be members of MEDP to participate. You may nominate more than one person. You can re-nominate a person who was or was not honored last year. A nominee can receive more than one nomination.

Those nominating are asked to include a summary addressing clearly and thoughtfully why their nominee deserves this recognition. The selection process will be based solely on the information provided. Please be accurate and detailed as possible. Particular attention will be paid to the nominee's overall commitment to and impact on the Macoupin County region.

To nominate an individual for this award, simply complete the nomination form and return it by May 27, 2013 via:

Online: www.macoupinpartners.com

Email: courtney@macoupinpartners.com

Mail: Courtney Wood
Macoupin Economic Development Partnership
18400 Shipman Road
Carlinville, IL 62626

Nominator, please include your contact information: Name, Occupation/Company, Address, Email and Daytime Phone. Deadline for all nominations forms is May 27, 2013. The winner will be announced at the MEDP Annual Dinner on June 27.

