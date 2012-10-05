October 3, 2012

Congratulations to Main Street Florist of Carlinville - Winner of the Small Business Saturday Video Contest sponsored by Macoupin Economic Development Partnership! Over 700 people voted from 23 business entries located throughout Macoupin County.

Production of the one minute promotional video of Main Street Florist has already begun. "We are so excited to have won. Thank you to all our customers and Facebook friends who voted for us," said Co-Owner Sarah LoBue. "Thank you MEDP for offering an opportunity to publicize our business at no expense to us."

The video will highlight Main Street Florist along with Small Business Saturday, November 24, 2012. It will be featured for several weeks on social media outlets of both MEDP and Main Street Florist.

To win a business had to be located within Macoupin County, produce sales tax revenue and garner the most votes between September 10 and September 30.

"What a great diversity of entries and wonderful display of support by customers to collect over 700 votes," said MEDP Marketing Specialist Courtney Wood. "Our hope now is that these same customers will support once again by Shopping Local on Small Business Saturday."

Small Business Saturday is the day we celebrate the National Shop Small movement by supporting small businesses the Saturday after Thanksgiving. MEDP wants to assist local businesses in getting ready for the big day. Take advantage of the free small business tool kit by clicking Small Business

Saturday Tool Kit located on the home page.

For more information on MEDP or Macoupin Matters, Shop Local visit www.macoupinparters.com or call 618-409-6044.

