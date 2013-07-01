Over 150 businesses, civic and local supporters turned out Thursday night to show their commitment to Macoupin Economic Development Partnership. The organization’s third Annual Dinner Fundraiser was held once again at the Gillespie Civic Center.

Entrepreneur and Fight the Fight Owner, Pete Visintin, took top honors of the night. Visintin was named Macoupin Made Young Leader of The Year. Fight the Fight is a 50/50 clothing line from which 50% of all profits are donated to individuals who incur large, unexpected medical expenses.

Jack Schultz and Craig Lindvahl spoke of the importance of fostering Millennials: Supercharged Entrepreneurs born between 1982-2002. Those in attendance included: Congressman Rodney Davis Representative Tim Butler, Senator Andy Manar and Representative Wayne Rosenthal.

MEDP Annual Dinner Event Sponsors included: Ameren, Barker Real Estate, Village of Brighton, Carlinville Area Hospital, Carlinville Community Chamber of Commerce, Community Memorial Hospital, Carlinville National Bank, City of Carlinville, Frontier Communications, Karmak Inc., Main Street Bridal, Senator Andy Manar, Richard and Linda Schien and Shari and Don Albrecht.

MEDP’s goal is to attract new business and development that brings good paying jobs, contributes significantly to the tax base, and overall helps strengthen and diversify the economy. To learn more about MEDP visit www.macoupinpartners.com.

