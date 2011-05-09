MEDP Lobbies for Macoupin Projects Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Eight members of Macoupin Economic Development Partnership, along with the Superintendent of Schools and Macoupin County Sheriff joined forces on May 4th to lobby state legislatures on funding/legislative priorities for Macoupin County. The group met with Senate President Pro Tempore Don Harmon, Representative Jim Watson and Representative Wayne Rosenthal. Article continues after sponsor message Front Row, from left to right: Bill German, County Board Member Fran Goodman, County Board Member Judy Bacon, MEDP Executive Director Shari Albrecht, Mayor Wayne Schafer, Kim Harber. Back Row, from left to right: Superintendent of Schools Larry Pfeiffer, County Board Member Raymond Coatney, Senate President Pro Tempore Don Harmon, Macoupin County Chief Financial Officer Gabe Springer, Sheriff Don Albrecht and Senate President Cullerton’s Chief-of-Staff and Macoupin County Board Chairman Andy Manar. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip