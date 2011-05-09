Eight members of Macoupin Economic Development Partnership, along with the Superintendent of Schools and Macoupin County Sheriff joined forces on May 4th to lobby state legislatures on funding/legislative priorities for Macoupin County. The group met with Senate President Pro Tempore Don Harmon, Representative Jim Watson and Representative Wayne Rosenthal.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

 

Front Row, from left to right: Bill German, County Board Member Fran Goodman,  County Board Member Judy Bacon, MEDP Executive Director Shari Albrecht, Mayor Wayne Schafer, Kim Harber. Back Row, from left to right: Superintendent of Schools Larry Pfeiffer, County Board Member Raymond Coatney, Senate President Pro Tempore Don Harmon, Macoupin County Chief Financial Officer Gabe Springer, Sheriff Don Albrecht and Senate President Cullerton’s Chief-of-Staff and Macoupin County Board Chairman Andy Manar.

More like this:

Sep 22, 2023 - GCSD9 Hosts the Science Behind Food and Flavor Workshop

Sep 26, 2023 - Gov. Pritzker Announces Three Appointments to Boards and Commissions

Aug 14, 2023 - Raymond Man Dies In Single-Plane Crash In Virden

Aug 29, 2023 - Gov. Pritzker Announces Six Appointments to Boards and Commissions

Sep 6, 2023 - Centerstone Life; Story Champion Award Winners Announced

 