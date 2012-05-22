The MEDP Annual Dinner to be held Thursday, June 14 at the Gillespie Civic Center located at 115 N. Macoupin St. ED Mullins, CEO of Prairie Farms Dairy will be the keynote speaker.

The evening will begin with a social hour starting at 5:45 pm. The 2011 Macoupin Made Young Leader of the Year Dean Plovich will speak on leadership. The New Top 25, Under 45 will be announced and Macoupin Made products will be highlighted throughout the venue.

Without continued support from area businesses, communities and individuals, MEDP would not be able to offer programs and services benefiting the business climate and overall economic health of Macoupin County. Programs such as its energy efficiency program, which turned $75,000 in grant funding into more than $188,315.56 of economic impact in the County.

Please invest in the well being of our small towns by supporting and attending MEDP’s Annual Dinner. The funding raised aids the retention and growth of business in Macoupin County.

Tickets are $50 a person or $400 for a table sponsorship of 8 people. Advance ticket sales only. Space is limited, so reserve your table today. Tickets can be purchased until May 30 by contacting Shari Albrecht at 217-556-8696.

