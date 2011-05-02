The MEDP Annual Dinner to be held Thursday, June 9 at the Gillespie Civic Center located at 115 N. Macoupin St.

The evening will begin with a cocktail hour starting at 5:45 pm. Inspirational Business Narratives will be given by three distinguished keynote speakers: Bob Schwartz of Madison Communciations in Staunton, Paul Boente of Cubby Hole in Carlinville and Donna Yokley of Taylor & Soapes in Mt. Olive.

The panel will be followed by the recognition of the Top 25, Under 45 Macoupin Made Young Leaders. One young leader will have the honor of being named Macoupin Made Leader of the Year.

This event marks the first fundraiser for the public/private partnership.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Everyone needs to come out and support MEDP. We need growing businesses to provide jobs and without MEDP, Macoupin County would be seriously hurt,” said MEDP Event Chairman and Founder and Chairman of Karmak Richard Schien. “This business panel is a wonderful chance to learn how to grow your business. Please take this opportunity to invite an entrepreneur to join you for this informative event.”

With financial support from its members, MEDP has been able to accomplish several goals in its two-year existence. Having established a leadership development program that has resulted in the Build Macoupin County Program and the Chamber Alliance. They have assisted local governments with state and federal funding totaling approximately $800,000 in approved grant funding in 2010. The MEDP business retention program has been developed, along with business startup services, small business assistance and energy efficiency funding. Most recently, MEDP received its first business recruitment win and first site development project in the newly formed Macoupin County Business Park.

Tickets are $400 a table for 8 seats or $50 a person. Advance ticket sales only.

Tickets can be purchased at all United Community Bank locations, All First National Bank locations, Carlinville National Bank, Smoky Jennings Chevrolet, State Farm Agent Linda Worlow, Watson Law Office or by calling 217-556-8696.

More like this: