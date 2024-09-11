MEDORA - The Village of Medora will host their sesquicentennial celebration this weekend.

Starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, at Pavillion Park in Medora, community members can enjoy a parade, a car show, inflatables, games, a Little Mr. and Miss pageant, live music, food trucks and much more. Medora Mayor Derick Isringhausen said he can’t wait to commemorate the town’s 150th anniversary with the community.

“We encourage everybody, all the surrounding communities, to come out and help us celebrate,” he said. “I’m really excited. We don’t get to do this very often. It’s a big deal.”

The parade will kick off at 10 a.m. All other activities start at 11 a.m. with a car show, bounce houses, petting zoo, cake walk, vendors, attendance prizes and more. You can enjoy basket bingo starting at 12 p.m., followed by a Beard Contest at 1 p.m. The Little Mr. and Miss Pageant starts at 2 p.m., and the band Back in the Saddle will play from 4–9 p.m.

Medora’s Park and Recreation Department will sell raffle tickets throughout the day, with the drawing scheduled for 8 p.m. Local author Annie Koehler will also be present to share copies of her children’s book.

Isringhausen said that Medora’s Park and Recreation Department is “top-notch,” and they’ve done a lot to plan the sesquicentennial celebration. He encouraged people to volunteer with the Parks and Recreation Department, which was founded about two years ago.

“They really have just come together and done a lot of cool things for the community,” he explained. “We’re always looking for help and new members. It’s a way to shake things up and get everybody involved and come together as a community.”

The sesquicentennial celebration aims to foster this connection between community members, Isringhausen noted. He thanked the volunteers and the Park and Rec Department for making the event possible, and he invited people from across the Riverbend region to join Medora as they celebrate their 150th anniversary.

“We encourage everybody to come,” he added. “Come help us celebrate. We’re working hard on getting the town cleaned up and making the town just better for everybody, and we’d love to see everybody come out.”

For more information about Medora’s 150th celebration, visit the official Facebook event page. To sign up for the car show, volunteer or ask questions, contact the Medora Park & Rec Facebook page.

