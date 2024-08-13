BRIGHTON - A man from Medora has been charged in Jersey County with residential burglary and theft after stealing a four-wheeler and more from a Brighton residence.

Kyle E. Wallace, 38, of Medora, was charged with one count each of residential burglary and theft over $500.

On June 17, 2024, Wallace allegedly entered a residence in Brighton without authority, intending to commit a theft. He was additionally charged with stealing a red 1990 Honda four-wheeler and various coins; the stolen items had a combined value over $500.

A petition to deny his pretrial release notes Wallace’s “extensive criminal history,” including prior charges of driving under the influence and domestic battery, as well as firearm and drug offenses.

Wallace was also previously convicted of residential burglary and, while committing this latest offense, was on pretrial release from a case of unlawful weapon possession by a felon.

Wallace faces a Class 1 felony for the burglary charge and a Class 3 felony for the count of theft. Jersey County Sheriff’s Department records indicate he is currently being held in custody.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

