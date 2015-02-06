Medora Fire Chief Kenneth Lehr, 59, of Fidelity, died at the scene of an accident on Thursday afternoon in the rural Chesterfield area, after being hit by the Medora fire truck as it backed up, Illinois State Police said.

The accident occurred at approximately 2:08 p.m. on Thursday after the Medora Fire Department was called to a scene where a man who suffered what appeared to be a broken leg from a tree limb. State Police said Lehr was run over as the fire department attempted to close the road for a helicopter to land to transport the injured man.

The Macoupin County Coroner's Office pronounced Lehr dead at the scene of the accident. The incident remains under investigation.

