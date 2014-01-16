Registration for Lewis and Clark Community College’s annual Trebuchet Competition is now open. The competition is on March 28th this year and is open to all area high schoolers. This is the seventh year for the Trebuchet competition. This year’s competition includes approximately $3000 in cash awards and a trophy for the winning team.

The Trebuchet competition is a nonviolent and educational application of the medieval military machine used to hurl objects. These slinging machines are commonly associated with castles defense in the medieval time period.

The competition is open to teams of four to five high school students. Each team will use basic physics principles to design, build and test trebuchets with the guidance of a sponsor who is a teacher or coach. More than one team may be entered under a single sponsor. According to the event’s coordinator, Kevin Bodden, skills used include measurement, report writing, critical thinking and time management – skills that are important for careers in engineering and engineering technology.

Students interested in registering for the competition should visit http://www.lc.edu/Trebuchet/ for more information about the competition, resources to get started and registration materials. The Trebuchet competition is partially supported by the National Science Foundation.

Registration for the competition ends February 14th, 2014.

Lewis and Clark Community College was founded in 1970. It is a two-year higher education program that offers degrees and certificates in more than 40 programs. L&C serves approximately 26,000 students annually and employs over 575 employees. The campus is home to many events for the community and students.

For more information about this topic, please contact Kevin Bodden at trebuchet@lc.edu.

