Each year, you have a chance to make changes to your Medicare Advantage (Part C) or Medicare prescription drug coverage for the following year. This annual enrollment period is called Open Enrollment and takes place from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. The changes that you make during this enrollment period will take effect on Jan. 1, 2014. If you decide to stay with your current plan there is no further action required to renew it.

Before making decisions, come to the cafeteria meeting rooms at Alton Memorial Hospital from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, to learn what changes are anticipated for Medicare in 2014. Shirley Wheatley, a certified Senior Health Insurance Program (SHIP) counselor, will provide a synopsis of the Illinois SHIP counseling program, information on how to access its services, plus information on Part D (Prescription Drug Coverage). This program is free and space is limited. Call 800-392-0936 to register.

