EDWARDSVILLE - On November 11 at 2pm, the 1820 Col. Stephenson House in Edwardsville will have the honor of hosting a special lecture on Medical Practices of the 18th Century with speaker John Murphy. Mr. Murphy portrays 18th century French barber surgeon, Joseph la Bollé as he discusses, in detail, a variety of historical cures, medicines and tools used to treat the sick. Attendees will be introduced to the remedies used by our fore fathers (and mothers) to treat physical ailments from tooth aches to amputation. “John has one of the most extensive collections of medical instruments in the country, rivaling Historic Deerfield and Colonial Williamsburg.” commented site director, RoxAnn Raisner. “I’ve had the pleasure of attending his lecture in the past and was impressed by his extensive 18th century medical knowledge. It was fantastic! This is not a presentation to miss.”

Mr. Murphy’s passion for reenacting spans over 30 years and has allowed him to develop a truly authentic interpretation of an early Illinois surgeon.

Authentic Portrayal of 18th Century Physician:

Portrayal is of Joseph La Bollé, a French barber-surgeon living in 1758 in the village of Kaskaskia. He was commissioned by the King of France to minister medical aid to La Compagnies Franche de la Marine at Fort de Chartres and to the civilian living in the surrounding Illinois Country.

Included in the portrayal are authentic medical instruments and associated paraphernalia (medical herbs, spices, leeches, etc.) An ongoing discussion of the uses of the instruments and other common medical practices of the time will take place. Specific areas of discussion include surgery, bloodletting, purging, blistering, and other forms of treatments prevalent in the 18th century.

Dental treatments and practices of the time are also discussed and associated tools are displayed.

Questions and comments as well as hearty discussions are encouraged.

Space for this lecture is limited. Call 618-692-1818 to reserve your seat or purchase tickets. Ticket prices for the presentation are $6 Adults, $3 children. Stephenson House is located at 409 S. Buchanan, Edwardsville Illinois.

